BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to fully put out a fire at a building Saturday night in northeast Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to the area of Haley and Height streets for a report of a burning building at around 10:45 p.m. A part of the building was consumed by flames causing heavy damage.

Multiple fire crews were at the scene using ladders to pour water on a portion of the burning building on Haley Street.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it was not clear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire or if anyone was hurt.