Fire causes about $500,000 in damages at compost plant in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at a compost plant in Taft early Wednesday morning.

The fire department was called out to the Synagro composting plant in Taft just before 5 a.m. for a conveyor belt that had caught fire, according to KCFD. When firefighters arrived at the plant, they said there were three conveyor belts and two compost containers on fire. It took the department about two hours to put out the fire.

The damages are estimated at around $500,000 but the firefighters’ efforts saved about $1 million of property, according to KCFD.









The department said no one was injured during the incident and the cause of the fire is still being determined.