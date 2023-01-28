BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a two-story vacant commercial building in Taft, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage.

The blaze on the second floor of the boarded up structure at 401 Center St. was kept in check by blasting the exterior with water as firefighters forced entry and extinguished the remaining flames, according to Kern County Fire Department. The fire in the 10,000-square-foot building was reported at 12:13 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause was under investigation.