BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arson investigators are looking into a blaze that caused $100,000 in damage to a house in northwest Bakersfield.

The fire at 5:15 a.m. Sunday was contained to the upper floor of a two-story residence in the 8500 block of Beaver Drive, west of Coffee Road and north of Hageman Road, firefighters said.

No residents were home at the time, and no firefighters were injured.