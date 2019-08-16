Fire burns six acres of grass, field equipment in south Bakersfield

A fire burned a half dozen acres of vegetation Thursday and sent up a huge plume of thick, black smoke over south Bakersfield.

The fire spread over at least six properties and burned mostly grass and shed-type equipment in those fields. No injuries were reported.

On triple digit days, Public Information Officer Casey Snow says the Bakersfield Fire Department makes safety a top priority. Casey also says, “we’ve been making sure that we’re hydrating, swapping out crews when we can, [getting] sufficient rest periods, and still being able to do operations fire-wise.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Arson units were sent to the scene to investigate.

