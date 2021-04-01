Fire burns multiple mobile homes in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were working to put out a fire in Lake Isabella that burned multiple mobile homes and structures Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Erskine Creek Road near Cox Road at around 2 p.m. for a report of fire at a home.

KCFD said the fire had spread to two mobile homes and structures, but people were reported to have left the homes involved in the fire. No injuries were reported.

CHP has blocked southbound traffic on Erskine Creek Road for fire crews.

We will update this story as we learn more information.