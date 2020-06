BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out in northwest Bakersfield on Friday afternoon by a shopping area near Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway.

The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. in an outdoor area next to the Tractor Supply Co. At one point thick smoke could be seen from across town.

Firefighters with @kerncountyfire are putting out flames in Northwest Bakersfield at what appears to be a supply yard near the Tractor Supply Co on Calloway near Rosedale. pic.twitter.com/bMjVkyIiH5 — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) June 12, 2020

The fire was contained within an hour.