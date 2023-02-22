BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A historic Bakersfield building burned twice overnight. The fire started first around 10 p.m. Tuesday and then again around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause is still under investigation. But neighbors next to the building told 17 News it has been abandoned for quite some time.

The fire happened downtown on 18th Street, in Councilmember Andrae Gonzales’ ward, who was frustrated when he found out the news of the fire.

“This is sad, and frankly it’s very frustrating, and it’s frustrating because frankly, I knew it was going to happen. I think many of us could see this potentially burning down and could see a tragedy, a hazard like this waiting to happen,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales shares that he has been pushing for an ordinance that would require property owners to take responsibility for vacant buildings.

“We have to establish a vacant structure ordinance that requires all property owners to register their buildings so that can prevent these issues from occurring in the first place,” Gonzales said.

Local Historian Ken Hooper shares that one of the biggest losses from the fire is the history the buildings carry.

“It’s a tragedy to lose some of the history of these buildings, through neglect, through people burning them for whatever purposes maybe to stay warm, but we’ve lost some important buildings in downtown Bakersfield and around Bakersfield for the last several years because of this,” Hooper said.

Hooper shares that he was near the building a year ago and saw how it was left vacant and attractive for squatters.

“I watched that fountain plaza building that was wide open as various people just entered and exited,” Hooper said.

This could indicate why the building was left with items inside including a mattress.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The building was wide open then. We know that in Bakersfield that is a recipe for disaster when it comes to some of these buildings,” Hooper said.

Hooper shares that if nothing is done, we could lose more buildings like it.

“We will lose some very valuable history to our city and our county if we don’t get this under control or try to get this under control,” Hooper said.