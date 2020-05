BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to put out a smoky brush fire Friday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

The fire started at around 1 p.m. in a field off Comanche Drive.

Kern County Fire says winds were pushing the flames eastward. Helicopters were needed for water drops.

The department estimates the flames burned about 90 acres before it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown.