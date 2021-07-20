Evacuation warning issued as fire spreads near Piute Peak

KGET 17
Firefighters have issued an evacuation warning in the area of Piute Peak for a brush fire Tuesday afternoon that has grown to 80 acres.
#PeakFire #VegetationFire Alert: approximately 80 acres in size near Piute Peak in Kern County. An evacuation warning is in place for the area of Piute Peak. @kerncountyfire and @BLMFire are in unified command. pic.twitter.com/Xlb8YhIFc6— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 20, 2021
