BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out inside a mobile home early Monday morning in Oildale.

The Kern County Fire Department scrambled to douse flames, which broke out after midnight on Beardsley Avenue, near South Plymouth Avenue. The flames spread to nearby palm trees, which were ignited and threatened nearby structures in the area, KCFD said.

It was not immediately known if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.