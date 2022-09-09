Update: Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief, Brian Bowman, says the fire is expected to last a few more hours this morning. Bakersfield Fire department and Kern County Fire Department are on scene on traffic control. The building has a history of multiple fires in the past, Bowman said. No injuries have been reported at this time.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: The fire has been elevated to a three-alarm fire, according to PulsePoint. It was previously a two-alarm fire.

Video shows the fire continuing to burn with the Fallas store sign crashing down from the flames. Firefighters can also be seen attacking the fire above.

A 17 reporter on scene said the fire has appeared to have spread to the nearby mattress store American Freight and moving toward the Planet Fitness.

A fire broke out at the Fallas Store on White Lane and Hughes Lane in south Bakersfield Friday morning, according to PulsePoint.

The fire broke out just after 6:45 a.m. Video and photos taken by 17 News photojournalist Juan Corona shows smoke billowing out of the top and back of the building.

No information has been released yet on the cause of the fire or whether or not there were injuries.

Firefighters are on scene working to get control of this fire.

Chief Weather Forecaster Kevin Charette said that temperatures had already reach the 80s when firefighters responded to the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.