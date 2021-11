BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews knocked down a large structure fire at what appeared to be an abandoned house Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Texas Street in Southeast Bakersfield.

Video shows a firefighter forcing his way through a side gate to get to the flames.

The fire was put out in less than two hours, according to officials. Officials have not yet release the reason the fire started.