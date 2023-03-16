BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at the vacant Thrifty Wash Laundromat on Niles Street that has burned several times in the past, went up in flames once again, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the blaze broke out just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night. The blaze was extinguished within two hours and no injuries were reported, KCFD said.

According to KCFD, firefighters have reported Thrifty’s laundromat several times to knock out warming fires in the same building before.

The official cause of this fire is still under investigation.