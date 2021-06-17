Fire damages auto shop on W. Sumner Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have gained control of a large fire that burned an auto shop Thursday evening on West Sumner Street.

Multiple firefighting engines and trucks were called to the Bakersfield Motor Works at 110 W. Sumner Street at around 5:24 p.m. for a report of a fire. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building.

Kevin Albertson of Bakersfield Fire said a second alarm was called for the fire, but has been declared a knockdown. Firefighters will remain on scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to any firefighters or civilians, Albertson said.

Arson investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.

We will update this story as we learn more information.