OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Sunday night at the old Trout’s building just before midnight.

The former iconic honkey-tonk bar on North Chester Avenue was sold four years ago to Kern Medical Properties LLC and has been undergoing renovations to become a medical facility.

But, the building was engulfed in flames when fire crews were called out.

No word at this time as to what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries.