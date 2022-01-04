Fire breaks out at abandoned building in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at an abandoned building in downtown Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out around 7:24 p.m. to 1st and T Streets, where smoke and flames could be seen coming out of a boarded-up home, according to BFD. A second alarm was called and firefighters were able to put out the fire.





No injuries were reported, according to BFD.

Neighbors told 17 News this is the second fire at this location in a span of a couple of months.