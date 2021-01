UPDATE (1:09 p.m.): The fire has grown to 200 acres, firefighters said. Ground and air resources are on scene, and winds are almost 50 mph.

#WolfFire updated acreage at approximately 200. Ground and air resources on scene. Winds nearing 50 mph. #kerncountyfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/iuwqMfZSmC — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) January 19, 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire at Wind Wolves Preserve has consumed more than 75 acres, driven by Tuesday’s gusty winds, Kern County firefighters said.

#wolfFire off Hwy 166 along the Wind Wolves Preserve. Estimated 75+ acres. Rapid spread caused by high winds. pic.twitter.com/p44fvZiEhj — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) January 19, 2021

The blaze is burning off Highway 166 southeast of Maricopa, firefighters said. The preserve’s website says it is closed until further notice due to a brush fire emergency.