Fire at Central Bakersfield apartment complex displaces about 90 residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attic fire at a Central Bakersfield apartment complex caused enough damage to the rest of the building to make it uninhabitable, displacing all of its residents late Friday night.

The fire broke out at the complex in the 2200 block of R Street just after 9 p.m.

A Bakersfield Fire Department official said the fire started in the attic, but the cause was not immediately known. He said about 90 residents, mostly elderly, were displaced from the damage to the rest of the building.

No injuries were reported.