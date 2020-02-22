Finish Line sign calls Sen. Bernie Sanders a ‘fraud’ ahead of his Bakersfield visit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local bike shop Finish Line had a message today about Sen. Bernie Sanders that has caused mixed reactions from customers.

A sign outside the shop, located on Stockdale Highway near Cal State Bakersfield was changed to say “Bernie is a Fraud” ahead of Sanders’ visit to Bakersfield earlier this afternoon for a get-out-the-vote rally.

Finish Line Owner Alan Bradley said the sign reflected his feelings about the presidential candidate.

“I’m just expressing my opinion,” he said. “Some people think a business shouldn’t do that, but as a business owner you still can.”

Bradley said some customers gave him thumbs up for the message while others who said they were offended. Bradley said he wasn’t attacking anyone specifically other than Sanders.