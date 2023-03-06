BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will launch a set of late-start courses beginning March 13.

The eight-week courses will be available both in-person and online with the aim of completing a college course in half the time of a traditional college course.

Students needing assistance to enroll can visit the BC student information desk at the following hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – Noon

The student information desk is also accessible online and the available eight-week courses can be viewed here.