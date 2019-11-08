Finding Rover: App to help find lost pets

Its such a scary feeling for pet owners who lose their beloved furry friends, but thanks to a revolutionary way to find them the solution is now available at your finger tips.

“Finding Rover” is an app that scans your pets using facial recognition. After this step, you can see all of the animal shelters in the area to see if any of the images you’ve taken match that of pets kept in the shelters.

The app started in 2011 and has slowly been used in animal shelters across the nation.It’s a quick, free app and your pets are registered for life with this app.It even has a barking dog icon which gets your pets to look directly at the camera for their picture!

“What a great way to try to get more pet parents reunited with their pets,” said Julie Johnson, Executive Director, Bakersfield SPCA/City Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

You can download the app for free in your app store.