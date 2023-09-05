BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2023 Grounded in Health initiative is continuing in Kern County and September is Preventative Care Month.

“71% of our adults are overweight or obese, we have some of the highest mortality rates here in Kern County for chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, than anywhere else in the state,” said Brynn Carrigan, Kern County Public Health Director.

Carrigan says medical checkups were generally neglected during the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s urgent for people to get back to routine doctor visits, dental checkups, cancer screenings, vaccines and learning your family history.

Another key element of preventative care is expressing how we feel on the inside too.

“Suicide rates are increasing. They had a small dip in 2020 and 2021, and since then we’ve seen a progressive and consistent increase of suicide across all age groups and all demographics,” said Stacy Kuwahara, Kern Behavioral Health Director.

In 2022 there were 113 suicides in Kern County, in 2023, there were 85 suicides in just the first six months of the year. This highlights the need for a project called “Find Your Anchor.”

One thousand anchor boxes will be spread throughout Kern County starting Sept. 7. They include resources and information surrounding mental health.

If you find one, you can take what you need, or take the box completely.

“When somebody is thinking about taking their own life by suicide, one of the prevailing themes is that they often feel like they’re very alone, they do not feel connected, and they do not feel like anybody really understands what they’re going through,” said Kuwahara.

There are more resources beyond the 9-8-8 hotline. You can find the KCMH Crisis Services, walk in sessions, chat groups and more on the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services website.