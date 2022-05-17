BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Graduation season is upon us. Students at Bakersfield College walked across the stage last week, and CSUB students will graduate at the end of the week.

However, the graduation ceremony festivities do not stop there. Some graduating seniors of the Kern High School District will begin graduating next week, with most of them ending their K-12 education early next month.

To find out when local high schools will host their graduation ceremonies, refer to the list below.

Arvin High School

June 3

7 p.m.

Barle Stadium

Bakersfield Adult

June 3

7 p.m.

BHS Harvey Auditorium

Bakersfield High School

June 2

7 p.m.

Griffith Field

Career Technical Education

May 24

6:30 p.m.

Innovations Hall

Centennial High School

June 2

7:30 p.m.

Golden Hawk Stadium

Continuation High Schools/Workforce

June 1

8 p.m.

BHS Griffith Field

East Bakersfield High School

June 1

2 p.m.

Mechanics Bank Arena

Foothill High School

June 2

7 p.m.

Ned Permenter Stadium

Frontier High School

June 2

7 p.m.

Titan Stadium

Golden Valley High School

June 2

6:30 p.m.

Bulldog Stadium

Highland High School

June 2

7 p.m.

Mechanics Bank Arena

Independence High School

June 2

6:30 p.m.

Falcon Stadium

Kern Valley High School

June 2

5 p.m.

Football Stadium

Liberty High School

June 2

7:30 p.m.

Football Stadium

Mira Monte High School

June 1

7:30 p.m.

Football Stadium

North High School

June 2

7 p.m.

Football Stadium

Regional Occupational Center

May 25

6:30 p.m.

Kern Agric. Pavilion

Ridgeview High School

June 1

7:30 p.m.

Football Stadium

Shafter High School

June 1

7:30 p.m.

Football Stadium

South High School

June 1

7 p.m.

Football Stadium

Stockdale High School

June 1

7 p.m.

Mechanics Bank Arena

West High School

June 1

6 p.m.

Mechanics Bank Arena