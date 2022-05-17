BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Graduation season is upon us. Students at Bakersfield College walked across the stage last week, and CSUB students will graduate at the end of the week.
However, the graduation ceremony festivities do not stop there. Some graduating seniors of the Kern High School District will begin graduating next week, with most of them ending their K-12 education early next month.
To find out when local high schools will host their graduation ceremonies, refer to the list below.
Arvin High School
June 3
7 p.m.
Barle Stadium
Bakersfield Adult
June 3
7 p.m.
BHS Harvey Auditorium
Bakersfield High School
June 2
7 p.m.
Griffith Field
Career Technical Education
May 24
6:30 p.m.
Innovations Hall
Centennial High School
June 2
7:30 p.m.
Golden Hawk Stadium
Continuation High Schools/Workforce
June 1
8 p.m.
BHS Griffith Field
East Bakersfield High School
June 1
2 p.m.
Mechanics Bank Arena
Foothill High School
June 2
7 p.m.
Ned Permenter Stadium
Frontier High School
June 2
7 p.m.
Titan Stadium
Golden Valley High School
June 2
6:30 p.m.
Bulldog Stadium
Highland High School
June 2
7 p.m.
Mechanics Bank Arena
Independence High School
June 2
6:30 p.m.
Falcon Stadium
Kern Valley High School
June 2
5 p.m.
Football Stadium
Liberty High School
June 2
7:30 p.m.
Football Stadium
Mira Monte High School
June 1
7:30 p.m.
Football Stadium
North High School
June 2
7 p.m.
Football Stadium
Regional Occupational Center
May 25
6:30 p.m.
Kern Agric. Pavilion
Ridgeview High School
June 1
7:30 p.m.
Football Stadium
Shafter High School
June 1
7:30 p.m.
Football Stadium
South High School
June 1
7 p.m.
Football Stadium
Stockdale High School
June 1
7 p.m.
Mechanics Bank Arena
West High School
June 1
6 p.m.
Mechanics Bank Arena