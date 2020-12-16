Find out if Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger is winner of ‘The Voice’ tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight we learn if Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger is the winner of “The Voice” this season.

There are five contestants in the Season 19 finale. The 38-year-old pastor performed two songs in night one of the finale Monday night – a Beatles classic and an original song. Ranger will perform a duet with his coach Blake Shelton during tonight’s show.

In an interview with 17 News, Ranger said being on “The Voice” has been an amazing experience that he will carry with him.

“All five of us are winners. When you make it to the finale of this show, you’re a winner… Because of this show and making it to the finale, I have this giant launching pad, wherever God’s taking me,” Ranger said.

Watch the season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” on KGET-TV 17 tonight at 9 p.m.