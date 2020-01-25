Final rounds of county high school mock trial competition wrap up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The final two rounds of the Kern County Mock Trial Competition took place Saturday at the Kern County Superior Court in downtown Bakersfield followed by an awards ceremony.

A total of 16 schools competed in a series of mock trial rounds where students had the opportunity to participate as prosecution attorneys, defense attorneys, defendants and witnesses.

Jacob Evans is an attorney for the Kern County Defenders Office and is an attorney coach for Ridgeview High School.

“It teaches them public speaking, critical thinking, analytical skills,” Evans said, attorney for the Public Defender’s Office of Kern County. “Also how to disagree with somebody and argue or something in a civil and productive manner.”

Trial rounds, three and four, simulated a case of People v. Matsumoto that was developed by the Constitutional Rights Foundation. The event concludes two months of competition among high schools in the county.

An award ceremony will be held afterwards at 4:30 p.m. at East High School awarding the top five team scores and the Honor Court, comprised of the top two students from each school.