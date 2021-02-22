Final Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drive scheduled Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The final American Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drive is set for Wednesday, where firefighters, deputies and police will have a last chance to donate blood and place a vote for their agency.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Camino Del Rio Court, according to a Red Cross release. A total of 45 units of blood were collected at the first drive at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

“Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states and caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected,” the release said. “The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.”

The Red Cross is also testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, and the test may show whether a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may also help coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, the release said.