Final farewell to Commander Ian Chandler

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A final farewell to Kern County Sheriff’s Commander Ian Chandler, a beloved member of law enforcement known for his kindness and humility.

“They say the good always go first and with Ian, that’s what happened,” said Carl Sparks, retired Kern County Sheriff.

Commander Chandler passed away suddenly on November 17.

“I can’t believe at age 48 he’s gone,” said Sparks. “He had so much more to give to the community and the Sheriff’s Department. He was expected to go higher than commander in the department and he would’ve been a tremendous asset, but God decided he had to go home.”

It was on the eve of his 49 birthday. He had spent the day with friends and unexpectedly started feeling sick that afternoon.

He passed that night and leaves behind his wife Melanie and three kids.

On Tuesday, hundreds gathered to pay their respects. the church was full. Remarks were given by the Sheriff, the Chaplin and Chandler’s father-in-law as his grandson stood by his side.

“Ian was a special man and this is indicative of someone who was well-loved,” said Kevin Zimmermann, Shafter police chief. “I saw leadership from the city of Wasco, from the Sheriff’s Office, from the Police Department, community leaders, the DA was here. Ian, who he was, really transcended law enforcement.”

Everyone we spoke with described him the same way.

“Everybody loved him, he had the personality you just had to love and respect,” said Sparks.

“He had this personality that drew people to him.he always had a smile on his face,” said Sheriff Youngblood.

His infectious personality.

“Great husband, a great father and just a genuine person you could talk to and get things done and he was about getting things done,” said Police Chief Lyle Martin. “This community definitely lost a great one.”

Commander Chandler’s funeral service was followed by a reception at Buck Owens Crystal Palace.