BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health celebrated a major milestone Tuesday as construction crews raised the final beam on the highly anticipated Hardt Foundation Tower at Mercy Hospital Southwest.

Dignity Health says Tuesday marked a significant moment in the construction process of the new four-story, 106-unit patient care tower, which will advance health care services west of Highway 99.

The beam raised Tuesday carries the signatures of hospital employees, donors and board members.

There is currently no date for when the entire expansion project will be completed.