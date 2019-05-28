Local News

Filmmaker Ken Burns to visit Bakersfield for 'Country Music' documentary tour

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:26 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Esteemed filmmaker Ken Burns is visiting Bakersfield in July as part of a 30-city national tour for his upcoming PBS documentary "Country Music."

The Ken Burns Country Music Roadshow will be held at the Fox Theater July 26 and include a preview screening of the film followed by a Q&A with the director.

The 16-hour, eight-part documentary chronicling the history of country music is set to premiere Sept. 15 on PBS. 

The film, according to ValleyPBS, will "connect the history of country music to the larger story of America, looking at how artists and songwriting reflected periods of depression, war and cultural upheaval, and how radio and television later impacted the art form."

Among those profiled will be the Carter Family, Jimmy Rodgers, Bob Wills, Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and Merle Haggard. 

Burns achieved widespread acclaim and national celebrity with his 1990 documentary "The Civil War," and has since tackled a variety of subjects in long-form documentaries including "Baseball," "Jazz" and "The Vietnam War."

Event tickets and VIP meet and greet tickets are on sale now here.

