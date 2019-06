A true story of a local rock star is hitting the big screen.

Known as the “head” of KoRn, Brian Welch is a two time Grammy winner and Bakersfield Native.

A documentary about how he turned his life around will be released digitally on June 18th.

The film will feature in-depth interviews with Welch, his daughter and band mates.

To watch his story in theaters, Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza will have a one-time showing on June 10.

