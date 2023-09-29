BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve probably felt the strain on your wallet from the spike in gas and experts say the crazy price tag is here to stay.

For most around Kern County, getting gas is a non-negotiable. Then again, so is putting food on the table for your family.

Kern County families have to choose between the two– or worse: go into debt for an essential.

“This is kind of an unexpected surge. This is the kind of surge that you see at the beginning of the summer, not at the end,” according to Dr. Richard Gearhart, a Department of Economics Professor at California State University, Bakersfield.

The kind of surge forcing Kern residents to make hard decisions. Decisions like: getting to work, or serving dinner?

Abigail Rangel, a mother of four said, “It’s hard being a mom of four, really hard. I work all the way to Shafter for me. Three days and I have to pump again.”

Gas prices continue to skyrocket overnight. One can’t help but to ask: What is going on?!

California has plenty of policies regarding the blends of gas in California.

Saudi Arabia also cut back on oil production, also raising the price of oil.

Another contributing factor is the plethora of California regulations of gasoline.

“We don’t allow for domestic drilling or even increases in oil production. So we don’t know where we’re going to necessarily get the gas or the oil from here in California. So we just face over $6 a gallon gas prices, which is significantly higher than the national average,” Gearhart said.

And these prices are expected to linger for a while, even through the holidays.

“The only thing we can realistically do is place a moratorium on the gas tax, and that would drop down the average price of gas by probably close to a dollar, which is a substantial amount,” Gearhart added.

“It makes a big difference, especially when you have to start putting gas on a credit card,” according to Frank Rodriguez, a local driver.

Experts are saying that they don’t see gas prices relieving for the next two months.

