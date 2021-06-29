Filipino fast food chain Jollibee opening Bakersfield location Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is set to open its new Bakersfield location tomorrow.

The restaurant, located on Stockdale Highway near California Avenue in the former Carl’s Jr. building — will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The popular chain has dozens of locations across California, including one in Delano, which opened in January.

Jollibee serves fried chicken, burgers, palabok and more.

In addition to indoor service, the company says it will offer drive-thru, to-go and online ordering options.