Filipino fast food chain Jollibee open in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Those hungry for “crunchylicious” chicken or spaghetti with sliced hot dogs can now satisfy those cravings in Kern.

Jollibee, a Filipino fast food chain with dozens of locations in the state, is serving its crispy fried chicken, gravy-smothered beef patties and palabok — a noodle dish with shrimp and egg among its toppings — on Woollomes Avenue in Delano.

The restaurant also offers breakfast with pork sausage, corned beef, sweet pork or beef tenders served with rice and an egg. There’s peach mango pie for dessert.

Jollibee is located at 491 Woollomes Ave. #101.