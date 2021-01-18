Filipino fast food chain Jollibee coming soon to Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is soon coming to Bakersfield.

Jollibee — which serves fried chicken, burgers, palabok and more — is occupying the former Carl’s Jr. building at 5520 Stockdale Highway near California Avenue. It is unknown at this time when the eatery will open.

The chain is currently hiring for a supervisor at the Bakersfield location. To apply or for more information, visit harri.com/jbusa.

Jollibee recently opened its first Kern County location on Woollomes Avenue in Delano.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News