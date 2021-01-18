Filipino fast food chain Jollibee coming soon to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is soon coming to Bakersfield.

Jollibee — which serves fried chicken, burgers, palabok and more — is occupying the former Carl’s Jr. building at 5520 Stockdale Highway near California Avenue. It is unknown at this time when the eatery will open.

The chain is currently hiring for a supervisor at the Bakersfield location. To apply or for more information, visit harri.com/jbusa.

Jollibee recently opened its first Kern County location on Woollomes Avenue in Delano.