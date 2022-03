BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight near Bakersfield High School prompted a brief lockdown at the campus Wednesday afternoon.

Bakersfield police said a fight broke out near the high school at a Shell gas station in the 1200 block of H Street. The campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. One person was taken into custody at Beale Park, KUZZ reported.

Multiple police officers remain at Beale Park.

The lockdown at the Bakersfield High School campus has since been lifted.