BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said no one was injured after a confrontation led to shots being fired outside a restaurant Friday evening on California Avenue.

Officers were called to the Firestone Grill on California Avenue just west of Highway 99 just after 5 p.m. Police said a disturbance started inside the restaurant, spilled outside to the parking lot where shots were fired. It was unclear how many people may have been involved.

No one was struck by gunfire and no one was hurt. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, shots were fired outside the Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant on Calloway Drive on March 13 but no one was struck by gunfire. One man was arrested and pleaded not guilty to firearm possession.