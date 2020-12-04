Fifth case of West Nile virus confirmed in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County now has its fifth human case of the West Nile virus this year, according to the state Department of Public Health.

There have been 184 human cases of the virus statewide in 2020, the department said. It spreads to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While the virus typically only causes mild flu-like symptoms in most people, the infection can cause severe illness and even death in some cases. Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, neck stiffness and confusion.