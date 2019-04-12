Fifth Annual Plein Air Painting Festival wraps up with gala Saturday afternoon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Fifth Annual Kern County Plein Air Painting Festival is ongoing and culminates Saturday afternoon with a gala in the Betty Younger Sculpture Garden.
Artists from across California and the western U.S. are visiting Bakersfield to paint in rural and urban settings around the county. The festival takes its name from the French term "en plein air," meaning "in the open air."
Tickets for the gala can be purchased at kernarts.org. The garden is located at 1330 Truxtun Ave.
