Fifteen dirt bikes stolen from local outdoor education program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fifteen dirt bikes were apparently stolen last night from a local outdoor education program.

Outsiders Adventure Co., based in Bakersfield, says all of its bikes for students were stolen as well as some personal bikes. Hundreds of children participate in the program, which includes interest-led courses in areas such as BMX, sports and art.

“We are devastated,” said Rossie Ansolabehere, who helps run the program. “This program is one of our most treasured. Kids learn to ride and maintain these bikes, and so for them it is heartbreaking.”

Ansolabehere said the following bikes were stolen: Two 2020 Yamaha TT-R110Es, eight 2017 Honda CRF125Fs, two Honda CRD150Fs, one 2016 Yamaha YZ250, one 2000 Honda XR50 and one 2017 Honda CRF110F.

The Bakersfield Police Department said on Saturday afternoon that it has not yet received a report of the bike thefts.

Anyone with information on the missing bikes can contact Outsiders Adventure Co. by sending an email to rossie@outsidersadventure.com. For more information about the program, visit outsidersadventure.com.