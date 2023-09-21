BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was fatally shot at Yokuts Park around 11 p.m. on Monday according to The Bakersfield Police Department.

Daniel Landeros, 43, was shot dead at Yokuts Park about 11 p.m. He was killed on his birthday.

His good friend, Audrey Chavez, and Founder of the Bakersfield Aids says, “I would like to offer up my condolences to Daniel’s family, to his friends, to our entire community that has been totally devastated by the news of his murder.”

The friends that knew Daniel best are searching for answers and seeking justice for the man they say did so much for so many. “He was always someone advocating for the needs of the underserved,” said Chavez.

Phillip Castro is another one of Daniel’s close friends “I would like to see some justice brought to this situation,” said Castro. “I think Daniel deserves that. He’s put his heart and soul into this community, and it’s time the community repays that back to Daniel.”

Daniel Castro, a Bakersfield resident, was a fierce advocate for the LGBTQIA community, immigration reform and civil rights. His friends choose to remember him as the man who fought to give a voice to so many. “You can tell that he was hilarious, ” said Castro, “You can tell that he was loving. He was compassionate, and you can tell that he was a freakin’ rockstar for this community, and I think it does offer a wonderful description of Daniel.”

There are no answers as to why Daniel Landeros was at Yokuts Park Monday night or who is responsible for his death.

If you have any information on this case please call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Friends and family will honor Daniel’s life with a candlelight vigil. “Justice for Daniel Landeros” will be held Monday at Yokuts Park at 5:30pm.