FFX Week Six: Sunday Xpanded Edition

FFX

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week six of the 2021-22 high school football season is in the books. Join 17 Sports Director Taylor Schaub and Bakersfield College Head Football Coach R. Todd Littlejohn as they break down the limited slate of games and discuss how cancelations due to poor air quality will affect area teams.

The pair are also joined by Frontier Titans Head Coach Chris Bandy, West Vikings Head Coach Derrick Dunham, and Kennedy Thunderbird running back Avain Pesina on this special Sunday night expanded edition of FFX.

