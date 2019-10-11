FFX preview: Garces Memorial vs Bakersfield High School

The Friday night lights return for week two of league play, and on the docket, the highly anticipated matchup between Garces Memorial and Bakersfield High School.

The Drillers head to Rams territory tonight, and there’s a lot a buzz surrounding Garces head coach Paul Golla.

Tonight marks the first time Golla will face BHS since leaving the program at the end of last season, but it doesn’t matter who sits on the sidelines.

This isn’t a new rivalry. For years the two schools have battled it out on the gridiron. The only difference this year is there’s no clear favorite heading into the matchup.

Both teams are 0-1 in a very tough league, and both haven’t quite hit their grove yet.

“A lot of people sometimes make it out to more than it is, but the Garces- Driller rivalry has been long-standing,” said BHS head coach Michael Stewart. “It just hasn’t started this past six months, it’s been since way back. I graduated in ’83 and it was going strong then.”

The two teams play in what’s arguably the toughest league in town: the Southwest Yosemite league.

“I think there’s a lot of evenly matched teams this year, all the way across so it’s going to be a race and I don’t know if anybody is going to go through undefeated,” said Garces Memorial head coach Paul Golla. “It’s going to be exciting this year.”

17 Sports director Nick James will have all of your high school football highlights every Friday night at 11:11 p.m. on FFX.