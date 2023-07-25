BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year … to score on some savings, that is.

Being a little over halfway through the year, Christmas will be here long before we know it. With summer savings, the burden on your wallet could be less severe if you start shopping now.

“Time can be your best friend or it can be your biggest enemy depending on how much time you have,” David Anderson, financial advisor and co-owner of Moneywise, said. “Right now, It’s your best friend. So use that to plan, come up with a budget.”

Having this much time can help the average consumer do research on the products that they’re buying, long before having to settle for Black Friday prices.

Anderson says “just have a little bit of money transferred out of each month automatically into a savings account that’s dedicated for holiday shopping.”

Sounds easy, right?

For people around Kern County, old habits die hard when it comes to the appropriate time to start spending.

“I think appropriate timing would be any time in the year but for my family it will be very last minute,” says Kern County resident Amir Sadeghian.

Others might take a less-traditional approach.

“Family-wise I still buy them gifts but after Christmas because things are on sale you know, they’re trying to get rid of it,” Sergio Miranda told 17 News.

What’s the consensus? Is it too early to shop?

Anderson says we are in the sweet spot to start thinking of how we want to spend our money this season.

There’s enough time for a decent amount of money to be saved in time for Santa by creating a sinking fund for spending. It’s also a great time to get in on Labor Day deals far before the Christmas season.