BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fentanyl continues its brutal assault on Kern County, although there are early indications the scourge may be easing slightly this year.

The Kern County Coroner’s office has released numbers on the powerful synthetic opioid’s toll of fatal overdoses this year.

As of National Fentanyl Awareness Day, 51 people in Kern County have lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning.

This puts Kern County on track for 142 fentanyl deaths in 2023, which would be a decrease of 45% from 2022’s record total of 256 fentanyl deaths. In 2021, when 17 News first started reporting the dangers of fentanyl, Kern saw 232 fentanyl deaths.

This point-in-time number is preliminary. Typically, several cases are still pending complete toxicology results, so the fatal fentanyl overdose numbers will likely rise.