BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One female juvenile is dead and three others are injured after a vehicle ran a stop sign at McCutchen Road and Mountain Ridge Drive, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area Friday around 4:19 p.m. for a report of the crash, according to police. At the scene, a female juvenile was found suffering major injuries, lifesaving measures were performed but she was pronounced dead.

A woman and a male juvenile were in the same vehicle and both were transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle involved had minor injuries and declined medical aid, according to police. She remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police say the driver who remained at the scene was traveling westbound on McCutchen Road and did not stop at a posted stop sign.

Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and the intersection will be closed while the scene is investigated.