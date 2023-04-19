BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened two Mobile Registration Intake Centers in Kern County to help with disaster assistance Wednesday, according to Kern officials.

One mobile center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the U.S. Forest Service in Lake Isabella at 7158 Lake Isabella Blvd., according to officials. The second mobile center will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kern County Human Services Shafter at 115 Central Valley Hwy, according to officials.

Homeowners and renters can also apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app or by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362. For an accessible video on how to apply, click here.