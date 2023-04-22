BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has activated a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in McFarland through coordinated local, state and federal efforts, according to a release from the Kern County Fire Department.

The KCFD says the center will provide information on disaster assistance programs and services, and help survivors of recent weather disasters apply for those programs.

The McFarland DRC will open to the public beginning Sunday and will be located at the McFarland Recreation and Park District at 100 Second St. in McFarland.

The center will operate Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Representatives from FEMA and other agencies will be onsite to provide information and answer questions.