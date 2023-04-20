BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is activating a Disaster Recovery Center in Lake Isabella, according to Kern officials.

Officials said FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center will provide information on assistance programs, services and aid to victims of recent severe weather and flooding.

FEMA representatives, the Small Business Administration and other agencies will be at the Disaster Recovery Center to answer questions and provide information, according to officials.

The Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open Friday, April 21 at the Lake Isabella Senior Center on 6401 Lake Isabella Boulevard, county officials said. The center will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.