BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services is waiving fees for spayed and neutered pets Saturday, April 29.

The Fee-Waived Weekend started Friday morning and will continue through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to organizers.

There are about 100 pets of all sizes that have already been spayed or neutered. Kern County Animal Services is located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.